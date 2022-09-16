Mumbai Indians Appoint Mark Boucher as Head Coach

Mumbai Indians announced the appointment of South African legend, the record-holding wicket-keeper Mark Boucher as their Head Coach starting with IPL 2023.

Mark Boucher has had a long and illustrious career as a wicket-keeper, batsman and holds the record for the most Test dismissals by a wicket-keeper. Post-retirement he took over as coach for Titans, a top-level cricket franchise in South Africa, and led them to five domestic titles. In 2019, Cricket South Africa appointed Mark Boucher as the head coach where he crafted 11 Test wins, 12 in ODIs and 23 T20I victories.

Akash. M. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said “It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy."

Mark Boucher, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians said, “It is an honor and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit."

Boucher was the front-runner to succeed Mahela Jayawardena as the Mumbai Indians coach. On Monday, Boucher had resigned as South Africa’s head coach, effective after country’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. His decision was unexpected for quite a few but Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki said that Boucher wants to “pursue other interests and opportunities.

It’s not first time for Boucher in IPL as he has first served as the wicketkeeping coach for the Knight Riders in 2016 IPL. Though, he doesn’t have much experience coaching in the T20 franchise circuit. He has previously played for both the Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers. After that, he took over as head coach of Titans in the domestic South African league before taking over as coach of the South Africa men’s national team.

