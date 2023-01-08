Mumbai Indians Celebrate '12 Years of Hitman' As Rohit Sharma Completes A Dozen at Franchise

If there is one player without whom the idea of Mumbai Indians can’t be imagined then it had to be Rohit Sharma. Obviously, there was the great Sachin Tendulkar, but after him if someone had captured the imagination of Mumbai Indians’ fans then it has to be Rohit who was bought by the franchise for INR 7.2 Cr back in 2011 IPL Auctions. As of now, it seems a bargain as the investment turned out to be one of the best.

Not only Rohit scored loads of runs, he also went onto become the captain, leading the franchise to five titles—2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Although, the last season was pretty bad, but Rohit and Mumbai both would look to bounce back when he dons the blue jersey once again in IPL 2023.

Speaking on his 12-year anniversary, Rohit reflected on the journey.

“I can’t believe it’s been 12 years at Mumbai Indians. It has been an extremely exciting and emotional journey for me. We’ve achieved so much together with stalwarts, youngsters and our Paltan", he said.

“Mumbai Indians is my family, and I want to thank my fellow players, fans and management for all the love. Looking forward to creating many more memories and spreading more smiles for our Paltan", he further added.

The 35-year-old is also MI’s highest run-scorer in IPL history with 4709 runs in 182 matches, with a high score of 109*. During his MI career, he has bagged a century and 32 fifties.

‘Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to Play a Massive Role in The Coming World Cup’- Gautam Gambhir

Former opener Gautam Gambhir believes highly experienced Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be playing a huge role in the side’s fortunes in the Men’s ODI World Cup, to be held in October-November later in the year.

While Kohli was a member of the 2011 squad which won the World Cup on home soil, Rohit didn’t feature in that tournament and was the leading run-getter in the 2019 ODI World Cup. Both Kohli and Rohit will be seen in 50-over action during India’s upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting from January 10 in Guwahati.

