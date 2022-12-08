Mumbai Indians Celebrate Rohit Sharma's Innings With Heroic Tweet

Despite a resurgent Rohit Sharma who scored a quickfire 51 runs from 28 balls, India lost the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh by 5 runs. India have now lost two of their three ODI matches against Bangladesh in the ongoing series.

This seems to be a disappointing result but the Indian team will have to reassess and look forward from here. The Mumbai Indians took this opportunity to support their skipper Rohit Sharma.

It shared a picture of Rohit Sharma with one of his old tweets attached to it that read, ‘I don’t just walk out for my Team. I walk out for my country.’

Rohit put on a brave face and tried to rescue the match, but his efforts were just a little short on the day. Having sustained an injury to his thumb, the Mumbai Indians player was forced to come to the crease at number nine.

The Indian team needed 20 runs in the final over by Mustafizur and it always seemed like a task that was just out of grasp. An injured Rohit managed to smash a six on the second last ball, taking the game to the last delivery.

Mustafizur pulled out a perfect delivery and Sharma couldn’t do anything much as India had to settle for the loss. Shreyas Iyer put on a brave stand which was briefly assisted by Axar Patel but none of the other players contributed significantly with the bat.

Washington Sundar, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj picked up crucial wickets but a splendid century from Mehidy Hasan and a great knock from Mahmudullah meant that the Bangladeshi side were able to post a competitive total of 271.

Ebadot Hossain led the bowling department for Bangladesh by picking up three wickets in his spell. The Indians huffed and puffed but to no avail. The third and final ODI of the series will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium on 10th December at 11:30 am IST.

With Bangladesh already clinching the series, the Indians would be looking to restore some of their pride and register at least one victory during the series. With the 50-over World Cup coming up in 2023, this Indian team will have to pull up their socks and gain some momentum should they dream of picking up the illustrious trophy once again since 2011.

