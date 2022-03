Mumbai Indians Full Schedule For IPL 2022

Record five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will begin their season when they square off against Delhi Capitals at the Braborune Stadium on March 27. The Rohit Sharma-led MI will be aiming to bounce back after failing to make the playoffs last year and continue their domination of the popular T20 league.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022:-

March 27: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai, 3:30 PM IST)

April 2: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, DY Patil Sports Academy (Mumbai, 3:30 PM IST)

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune, 7:30 PM IST)

April 9: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune, 7:30 PM IST)

April 13: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune, 7:30 PM IST)

April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai, 3:30 PM IST)

April 21: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, (Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST)

April 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST

April 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, (Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST)

May 6: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium, (Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST)

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, DY Patil Stadium, (Pune, 7:30 PM IST)

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, (Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST)

May 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, (Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST)

May 21: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Wankhede Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

