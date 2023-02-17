The five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians will open their this season’s campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2. Mumbai Indians had a forgettable IPL 2022 where they finished at the bottom of points table with just 4 wins in 14 matches. Rohit Sharma-led franchise missed the services of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and some other former stars who they failed to retain ahead of IPL 2022 due to retention restrictions.

However, the five-time IPL champions broke the bank in IPL 2023 mini-auction to sign the likes of Cameron Green and Jhye Richardson to strengthen their squad. They signed Green for a whopping 17.5 crore to fill-in the shoes of Kieron Pollard who announced his retirement from IPL.

While the return of Jofra Archer will be a huge boost for the franchise as they signed him in the IPL 2022 Auction despite knowing his unavailability for the last season. The premier English pacer recently made his return to cricket and played in SA20 league and ODI series against South Africa.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness as he has not played any cricket for a long time as he missed the Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup and the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He is expected to return to the field in IPL but it will be interesting to track his workload management in the cash-rich league there.

Here is Mumbai Indians complete IPL 2023 schedule.

Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

Match 2: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

Match 3: April 11, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

Match 4: April 16, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

Match 5: April 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

Match 6: April 22, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai

Match 7: April 25, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad

Match 8: April 30, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

Match 9: May 3, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali

Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

Match 12: May 12, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai

Match 13: May 16, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow

Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

