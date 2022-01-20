Mumbai: Mumbai Indians have signed up with Bangalore-based fintech company slice on a three-year partnership. As part of the deal, slice’s logo will appear on the front of all Mumbai Indians’ official jerseys. Making its debut in sports sponsorship with this partnership, slice will have the opportunity to connect with millions of passionate cricket fans across the globe.

>Also Read | ‘Mumbai Indians Have Set Template for Sports Teams Worldwide’-Lucknow IPL Franchise Owner Sanjiv Goenka

Rajan Bajaj, Founder-CEO, slice said, “There is definitely zero correlation between a financial product and a cricket team. However, there are a lot of similarities between two teams who are relentlessly seeking for championship. Being the most successful teams in the IPL with 5 titles to its name, Mumbai Indians inspires not only millions of its fans, but also entrepreneurs like me with the team’s passion, focus, and persistent spirit. It’s the shared hunger for winning and excellence that bring us together. With cricket being at the heart of Indian culture, we will together bring more excitement to this vibrant culture as well as take it to all the cricket lovers around the world."

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, “We wanted to partner with a brand with whom we shared common values. Innovation, technology and a fan-centric approach are core values for Mumbai Indians as well as slice. We both share the vision of offering our fans a world-class experience with the drive and enthusiasm to be the best."

>Also Read | IPL 2022: Lucknow Franchise Appoints Gautam Gambhir as Team Mentor

“This deal is testament to how a millennial brand like slice trusts us as their preferred partner to connect with their young customers. It is truly about making a difference in the way cricket and financial products are perceived by our millennial and Gen Z fanbase."

The deal with a young and exuberant brand like slice re-iterates the massive appeal that Mumbai Indians commands amongst the millennials. Over the years, the five-time IPL Champion has built a strong global fan base as the most successful and followed T20 franchise globally and its playing kit is one of the most powerful marketing real estate in the country. Time and again, brands have chosen MI to launch and tell their stories to the world.

Advertisement

In November 2021, slice entered India’s prestigious Unicorn club after raising $220mn in its Series-B fundraise co-led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners. The company is building the best payment experience in India with its slice super card. Having registered a 40% month-on-month growth and over 7 million registered users, the company aims to launch its UPI product in 2022 and further enhance the payments experience of the millennials and Gen-Z in India.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here