Mumbai Indians, IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by MI on Day 2

>MI IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Mumbai Indians, the record five-time IPL champions, were surprisingly quiet on the first day of the mega auction being held in Bengaluru. They bought just four players including Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis.

However, they did hit the headlines by making Kishan the second most expensive Indian buy in the history of IPL auction by splurging a stunning 15.25 crore on the fast-rising wicketkeeper-batter.

From their budget of Rs 90 crore, MI have spent Rs 62.15 crore in retaining and buying a total of eight players so far. They have now Rs 27.85 crore to buy players on the second day and fill the remaining 17 vacant spots now.

Here’s how MI spent their money on Day 1 of IPL Auction

Advertisement

>Players Bought on Day 1

Ishan Kishan – Rs 15.25 crore Dewald Brevis – Rs 3 crore Basil Thampi – Rs 30 lakh Murugan Ashwin – Rs 1.6 crore

Here are the players bought by MI on Day 2:

Jaydev Unadkat - Rs 1.3 crore Mayank Markande - Rs 65 lakh

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here