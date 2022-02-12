IPL Auction 2022

Detailed view
IPL Auction Live Blog
Mumbai Indians Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by MI on Day 1

Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan (IPL/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan (IPL/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians Full Players List IPL Mega Auction Day 1: Here's the full list of batters, bowlers and allrounders bought by MI on Saturday.

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: February 12, 2022, 17:23 IST

>MI Full Players List on Day 1: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians retained four players ahead of the IPL mega auction. They retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard last year while releasing the rest as per the rules.

From their total purse of Rs 90 crore, MI spent Rs 42 crore on retaining the services of the four stars and thus will enter the IPL auction with Rs 48 crore in the bank.

They will have to build a squad of maximum 25 players. And having already reserved four of these players, they have now 21 open slots of which seven could be overseas cricketers.

>Here’s how MI spent their money on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

>Players Retained

  1. Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore)
  2. Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore)
  3. Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore)
  4. Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore).

Players Bought on Day 1:

  1. Ishan Kishan – 15.25 crore

first published: February 12, 2022, 16:38 IST