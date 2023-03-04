‘MI Look Stronger on Paper’: Ex-India Captain Anjum Chopra Hopes for a Blistering Start to WPL 2023

Better late than never – a phrase that perfectly fits when we speak about the Women’s Premier League (WPL). For the past 15 years, Indian summers have mostly been about men’s franchise cricket but now, the dosage of entertainment will be doubled. The women cricketers from all across the world, divided into five teams, will lighten up the city of Mumbai as the WPL begins on Saturday with the mouth-watering clash between Beth Mooney’s Gujarat Giants and Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians Women at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

After years and years of lobbying from the fans, the BCCI finally delivered on its promise of women’s cricket with the WPL. Back in 2008, when Indian Premier League (IPL) came into existence, it proved to be a stepping stone in the history of Indian cricket and after that, it has only gotten bigger and better. The same thing is expected with the Women’s Premier League as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | WPL 2023: Tournament Opener Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Rescheduled - Check Out New Timings

Prior to the season opener, former India captain Anjum Chopra interacted with select media and said it’s a different feeling and hence, one should fasten the seat belts and enjoy the ride.

“It’s been a long journey. Finally, the league is happening, the first toss will happen between two franchises of the league… so, yes! It’s a very different feeling from where the sport has come about, from where I started playing cricket. And even who started playing years before me; from there on till today, it’s been a long journey. Just sit back and enjoy the ride," Anjum said in response to a News18 Cricketnext query during an interaction facilitated by the official broadcasters Sports18 and JioCinema.

A new league surely brings unnavigated challenges to the table and the same thing applies when the marquee players, including Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, look to gel with players from different parts of the country and the world.

Advertisement

“The challenge is always going to be for the players, especially for Indian players at home. This is a professional sport where you are contracted for a certain amount and everything is relatively new. So, the more the players play, the more they adapt to the conditions. It’s going to be challenging for everyone," Anjum told News18 Cricketnext.

Just like the IPL, WPL too will be a platform for the age-group cricketers who would have never thought of sharing the dressing room with the likes of Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet and Smriti, to name a few.

Advertisement

“But a bigger and brighter picture I could see – just look for an Under-19 player," Anjum said.

“For example, I played for Delhi U-19 and then for the North Zone, if that could happen. In 2023, I’m winning an Under-19 World Cup and getting into franchise cricket and then rubbing shoulders with Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana! It’s a big thing for them. If you ask them, they wouldn’t have thought to be here in this situation right now. So, it will be challenging, that is what sport is all about," she added.

ALSO READ | WPL 2023: Beginning of New Dawn for India’s Gen-Next

Advertisement

Before signing off, Anjum did mention her favourite for the WPL 2023 opener. She said Harmanpreet’s MI look strong on paper while Gujarat suffered a blow as Deandra Dotttin was ruled out. But overall, she is hoping for a blistering start to the tournament.

“I see Mumbai Indians as stronger on paper. And Gujarat Giants have suffered a blow – Deandra Dottin has been ruled out and Kim Garth has replaced her. The contest pits Harman against Beth Mooney so I hope, it should be a great game," Anjum concluded.

Get the latest Cricket News here