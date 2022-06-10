Mumbai Indians Newbie Dewald Brevis On Meeting Likes Of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Indian Premier League (IPL) is a prominent platform not just for young players to flourish and shine, but it also gives them a chance to meet and learn from their idols. The likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli enjoy a massive fan following, across the globe. Quite a number of times, post the IPL matches the cameras have captured Dhoni and Kohli giving tips to young cricketing stars. Recently, South African youngster Dewald Brevis spoke about meeting these legends in the T20 tournament

Brevis was picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 mega auction, following his brilliant performance in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup. In the IPL, Brevis played some quickfire knocks. In the seven matches he played, the 19-year-old scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 142.48.

“At first I was overwhelmed meeting the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. I learned a lot by just listening and speaking to them," Brevis told NDTV.

The young cricketer has some of the legends in his Mumbai team as well such as Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, and Mahela Jayawardene. Talking about his experience in the Mumbai camp, he said that the atmosphere was amazing on and off the field.

“There was always lots of fun, laughter, and bonding between everyone in the MI family. It is such a great honour for me to be part of MI," Brevis stated, adding that he got valuable advice over the course of the season from the likes of Rohit, Pollard, and Mahela Jayawardene.

Apart from the fierce on-field battles, the mood in the dressing room or the bio bubble of the franchises is always light and pleasant. The 19-year-old star has also managed to make some good bonds, especially with Tilak Varma. “I really enjoyed spending time with Tilak and over the past few months our friendship became stronger. And without a doubt Tilak is the funniest of all," Brevis said.

While several young players from the Mumbai camp have made their mark this IPL season with their stunning performances, the team had one of the most disappointing runs in the tournament. Of the 14 matches, the Mumbai franchise managed to register wins in only four.

