In a major setback for Mumbai Indians, their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to miss the entire IPL 2023 with as he hasn’t yet recovered from a back injury that has troubled him since last year. There’s a possibility that Bumrah may also be ruled out from the final of the ICC World Test Championship in June should India qualify for it.

As per PTI, the pacer will take another six months to recover.

“Bumrah has been ruled out of the IPL as he will take another six months to come back. Even then, he might or might not make a comeback. The 50-over World Cup is the target, but that is also not guaranteed," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the news agency.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI medical team has advised a surgery to deal with the recurrences of his back issues. A decision in this regard will soon be taken by the board after consultation with Bumrah and the National Cricket Academy.

Bumrah was first ruled out due to a back issue from the Asia Cup last year and he made his first comeback attempt in September during a home T20I series against Australia last year.

However, it resurfaced which ended his T20 World Cup hopes and he subsequently missed the tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh later in 2022.

He was undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA and was a late addition into the Indian squad for a white-ball series against Sri Lanka at home in January.

However, the attempt was aborted after Bumrah reported of discomfort and the emergence of a fresh niggle also ruled him out from the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Last month, India captain Rohit Sharma had said the team management wants to give the 29-year-old as much time as possible to get back to full fitness. “We are in constant touch with physios and doctors in NCA. The medical team will give him as much time as he wants," Rohit told reporters.

With another major international tournament in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup to be held later this year, India would want their star pacer to be fully fit as they hope to end their wait for a major trophy.

