In the second match of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the game on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians have lost the likes of Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult, and the Pandya brothers, but have also assembled a number of players who can be match-winners in their own right. In Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Tim David, they have players who can give captain Rohit Sharma a lot of confidence heading into the match.

For Delhi Capitals, David Warner at Rs 6.25 crore was a steal and he will be the perfect partner for Prithvi Shaw. They also have the services of Mitchell Marsh. However, both these players will not be available till April 6. Also, there is an injury cloud over Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman might miss the initial few matches. Rishabh Pant will be the captain and he will expect his Indian contingent will get the job done against Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (keeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David(overseas), Kieron Pollard(overseas), Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills (overseas), Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert (overseas), Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (Captain and wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell (overseas), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals squads:

Mumbai Indians’ squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen

Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

