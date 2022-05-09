Mumbai Indians squad against Kolkata Knight Riders: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 56

Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to get back to winning ways when they fight with Mumbai Indians in the 56th IPL 2022 match on Monday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

KKR are currently second-last in the points table with four wins and seven losses. The team suffered a defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in their most recent league match. Despite the loss, the team is unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI.

Shreyas Iyer’s side has already tried almost all the possible batting and bowling combinations but they haven’t gained much success. The team will hope to back the same team and come up with improved performance on Monday.

Mumbai Indians are also unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI. After a torrid ride in the first half of the league, the franchise has finally gained success in finding a balanced playing XI.

They won their last game against dominant Gujarat Titans by five runs owing to an all-round performance. With just two wins so far, the five-time champions are already out of the playoff race. The team will now aim to give a good end to their campaign in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Baba Indrajith (wk), Aaron Finch, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders squads:

Mumbai Indians’ squad: Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Fabian Allen, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Squad: Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Khan, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer

