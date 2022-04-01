Mumbai Indians Squad Against Rajasthan Royals: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 09

Mumbai Indians will face a stern test in the form of Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL encounter. Rajasthan gave a good account of themselves in their first match against SunRisers Hyderabad and have taken the pole position in IPL standings. The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will take place on Saturday at 3:30 pm at the DY Patil stadium.

Rajasthan Royals have a perfect blend of batters, bowlers, and all-rounders. The 2008 champions are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination. Thus, the same playing XI is expected on Saturday with Sanju Samson donning the skipper’s hat.

Coming to Mumbai Indians, the Rohit Sharma-led side struggled in their opening game against Delhi Capitals. The bowlers, especially the seamers, looked out of rhythm. While Basil Thampi bowled a brilliant spell, Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams struggled with their line and length.

Mumbai Indians may ring in some changes to make the bowling formidable. Also, Mumbai will have Suryakumar Yadav available for the clash against Rajasthan.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, James Neesham, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals squads:

Mumbai Indians’ squad: Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa

