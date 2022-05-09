Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

An intense cricketing battle awaits the cricket fraternity on Monday as Mumbai Indians will have a faceoff with Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai are officially out of the playoff race while KKR still stands an outside chance of making it to the top four.

Mumbai will have the momentum on their side as they are heading into the Monday game after winning their last two games. In their most recent encounter, the team defeated Gujarat Titans by five runs. It was a brilliant bowling performance by Daniel Sams in the final over as he defended nine runs off six balls.

Mumbai were successful in defending 177 runs in 20 overs while Tim David took the man of the match award home for his knock of 44 runs off just 21 balls.

Coming to Kolkata Knight Riders, they lost an important game in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants. The team scored a massive loss by 75 runs as they ended up with only 101 runs while chasing 176. They now need to win all their upcoming games with a huge margin. Their playoff chances also depend on the performance of other teams as the teams like RCB, DC, PBKS, and SRH should lose their matches.

When will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) start?

The 56th IPL 2022 match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on May 09, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

MI vs KKR IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams

MI vs KKR IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians: Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Baba Indrajith (wk), Aaron Finch, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana

