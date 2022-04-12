Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mumbai Indians will be raring to register their first victory in the Indian Premier League as they will take on Punjab Kings on Wednesday. The five-time champions have failed to live up to their reputation in the league so far.

Mumbai lost their first four matches and come to the Wednesday game on the back of a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Suryakumar Yadav played a life-saving knock for Mumbai as he hammered 68 runs from just 37 balls. However, 152 runs weren’t enough for the Mumbai bowlers to defend in the 20 overs. RCB comfortably chased the total in 18.3 overs.

Speaking of Punjab Kings, they also experienced a similar fate in their last game. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Punjab Kings against Gujarat Lions. Last over heroics by Rahul Tewatia spoiled the day for Mayank Agarwal’s team.

Punjab will hope to win the Wednesday encounter to climb up from the seventh place in the points table. They have won two matches so far from four games.

When will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) start?

The 23rd IPL 2022 match will be played at 7:30 pm IST on April 13, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Punjab Kings: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma (c), Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh

MI vs PBKS IPL 2022, Punjab Kings probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians: Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa

