Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2023 Match 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Live Coverage on Live TV & Online

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to register their first win of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 when they take the field against Mumbai Indians tonight. The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling unit appeared to be quite unimpressive during their opening match against Delhi Capitals. Barring Renuka Singh and Preeti Bose, the remaining Bangalore bowlers had economy rates of more than nine in the fixture. The Smriti Mandhana-led side had to suffer a 60-run defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Bangalore team management will certainly be wary of their poor bowling show ahead of the game against the mighty Mumbai Indians side.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, displayed a terrific all-round display in the opening game of the competition. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side earned a convincing 143-run win over Gujarat Giants on Saturday.

Ahead of today’s WPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on March 6, Monday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amellia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Sobhana Asha, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh

