Mumbai Indians Will Remain in my Heart Forever: Hardik Pandya Bids Emotional Goodbye to Five-time IPL Champions

Flamboyant India all-rounder has bid an emotional goodbye to his former Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians. Hardik came into the limelight after he started playing for Mumbai Indians in 2015. During his time with MI, the 28-year-old enjoyed great success including four IPL titles. However, ahead of the mega auction, the Mumbai-based franchise decided to release Hardik as it retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.

Hardik posted a video on his Instagram account which reflected his journey with the five-time IPL champions.

“My journey with @mumbaiindians .. I’ll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I’ll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friendships I’ve made, the bonds that have been formed, the people, the fans, I’ll always be grateful. I’ve grown not just as a player but as a person. I came here as a youngster with big dreams - we won together, we lost together, we fought together. Every moment with this team has a special place in my heart. They say all good things must end but @mumbaiindians will remain in my heart forever." he wrote.

Advertisement Unfortunately, the 28-year-old could not do much with the bat in IPL 2021 as he scored only 127 runs in 12 games.

More recently, his performance in the T20 World Cup 2021 was also below par, and the all-rounder could not stand up for his team when it was needed the most. Hardik, however, did manage to bowl against New Zealand and Afghanistan in the ICC tournament, but could not take any wicket as he is still to return to his potential.

There are speculations going around that Hardik might not go under the hammer as the two new franchises are expected to hire him before IPL 2022 Auction. Lucknow and Ahmedabad have 25 days starting December 1 to pick three players. They can spend INR 33 crore each on those three players ahead of the auction. Just like in player retention, this too has a fee break-up: INR 15 crore, INR 11 crore and INR 7 crore for the first, second and third players, respectively. Also, among the three players, two have to be Indian.

