Mumbai vs Hyderabad Live Streaming and Dream 11: When and Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mumbai vs Hyderabad Live Streaming of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match: Mumbai will battle it out against Hyderabad at the MCA cricket ground. Mumbai started their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season by picking up a victory against Andhra Pradesh. Tanush Kotian delivered with the ball picking up crucial wickets, and being assisted superbly by the likes of Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande.

Armaan Jaffer scored a century to help set the tone for Mumbai. The Mumbai team ended up winning the match by nine wickets. Hyderabad, on the other hand, had to settle for a draw against Tamil Nadu in their opener.

Mickil Jaiswal and Tanmay Agarwal scored centuries to put Hyderabad in the driver’s seat but Tamil Nadu were up to the challenge as the game ended without any victor. With both teams possessing strong batting line-ups, it would be interesting to see how things pan out

Ahead of the game between Mumbai and Hyderabad; here is all that you need to know

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Mumbai (MUM) vs Hyderabad (HYD) start?

The game will be played from December 20 to 24, Tuesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Mumbai (MUM) vs Hyderabad (HYD) be played?

The match will be played at the MCA Cricket Ground, Mumbai.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Mumbai (MUM) vs Hyderabad (HYD) begin?

The match will begin at 09:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai (MUM) vs Hyderabad (HYD) match?

The Mumbai (MUM) vs Hyderabad (HYD) match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai (MUM) vs Hyderabad (HYD) match?

The Mumbai (MUM) vs Hyderabad (HYD) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

MUM vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

Vice-Captain: Ravi Teja

Suggested Playing XI for MUM vs HYD Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bhavesh Seth

Batter: Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Ravi Teja, Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Tanay Thyagarajan, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Gangam Aniketh Reddy

Mumbai vs Hyderabad Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad probable playing XI: Tanmay Agarwal, Abhirath Reddy, Tilak Varma, Alankrit Agarwal, Ravi Teja, Bhavesh Seth, Samhith Reddy, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Gangam Aniketh Reddy, Tanay Thyagarajan

Mumbai probable playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Suryansh Prashant Shedge, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Shashank Attarde

