Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MUM vs UP Ranji Trophy semi-final Live Coverage on Live TV Online: The Ranji Trophy second semi-final will be played between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh at the Just Cricket Ground in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The winner of this match will qualify for the grand finals. Mumbai will try to secure their 42nd title, while Uttar Pradesh will be looking for the long-awaited championship that they last won in 2005.

Mumbai defeated Uttarakhand in the quarter-final stage after posting a mammoth total of 647 in the first innings and restricting the Uttarakhand side quite cheaply to win the match by a record margin of 725 runs. Under captain Prithvi Shaw, the team appears to be in good shape and has some talented players on the bench.

On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh side had to fight hard for securing their place in the Semi-finals against Karnataka. After a poor batting display in the first innings, Uttar Pradesh managed to restrict Karnataka for a total of 114 runs, which meant that they needed to chase down a total of 252 runs to win. Resilient batting performances from captain Karan Sharma and Priyam Garg helped UP to chase down the target under tough conditions and qualify for the semi-finals.

The semi-final fixture will be a scintillating encounter as two of the best teams of this year’s Ranji season lock horns against each other to secure a place in the final.

Ahead of tomorrow’s MUM vs UP Ranji Trophy semi-final match between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh; here is all you need to know:

What date MUM VS UP Ranji Trophy semi-final match between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh will be played?

The MUM VS UP Ranji Trophy semi-final match between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh will take place on June 14, Tuesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy semi-final match between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh be played?

The match between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh will be played at the Just Cricket Ground in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

What time will the MUM VS UP Ranji Trophy semi-final match between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh begin?

The match between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh match?

The Ranji Trophy semi-final match between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh match?

The Ranji Trophy semi-final match between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Possible Staring XI:

Mumbai Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw (c), Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Uttar Pradesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Prince Yadav, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar

