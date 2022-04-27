Mumbai Weather Forecast, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

After a disappointing start to their IPL 2022 campaign, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad made a strong comeback to win five matches on the trot. The Hyderabad team bowled out the Royal Challengers Bangalore on this season’s smallest total, 68, in their last outing and returned to chase the total in just eight overs. While SRH will look to continue their winning momentum in the tournament, it’s surely going to be an uphill task against Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat team have won 6 of their seven matches and are the most consistent team of the ongoing season so far.

The team are coming into the contest having beaten Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. Batting first against KKR, GT set a target of 157 runs thanks to a 49 ball 67 from skipper Hardik. Despite failing to put a good total on the board, the Gujarat team managed to seal the game in a thrilling encounter, restricting KKR at 148/ 8.

Pacer Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan starred in the match with their economical spells and two-wicket hauls.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Wednesday. It’s highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Gujarat vs Hyderabad game as there are zero chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 7 km/h on match day while the temperature could hover from 29 to 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 63 per cent

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, and Alzzari Joseph.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

