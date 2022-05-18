Mumbai Weather Forecast KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport?

Lucknow Super Giants will be hoping to end their two-match winless run when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in IPL. A win against Kolkata will help Lucknow in claiming a IPL playoff spot.

Lucknow come into the fixture after enduring a heartbreaking 24-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their last IPL encounter. Batting first, Rajasthan had posted 178/6 in 20 overs. Lucknow during their run chase kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they could only manage to reach 154/8. Third-placed Lucknow have so far bagged 16 points from 13 matches.

Kolkata, on the other hand, come into the fixture after claiming a convincing 54-run triumph against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Batting first, the Shreyas Iyer-led side had posted a total of 177 runs losing six wickets. Kolkata all-rounder Andre Russell had played a blistering knock of 49 (not out) off 28 balls to help his side in reaching a formidable total. Russell’s innings was comprised of 3 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Kane Williamson’s men could only manage to reach a paltry total of 123/8 in 20 overs. Russell continued his terrific form in the bowling as well as he managed to pick up three wickets to earn a vital win for Kolkata.

Sixth-placed Kolkata have so far bagged 12 points from 13 matches.

KKR vs LSG Weather Report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Wednesday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Kolkata vs Lucknow game as there is zero per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 11 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 77 per cent.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XIs

Kolklata Knight Riders Predicted Line-up: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

