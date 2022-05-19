Mumbai Weather Forecast: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans are set to have a faceoff at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium as the league stage of IPL inches towards its end. The contest will be a virtual playoff for the Bangalore side. After leading an impressive campaign in the first of IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore has been struggling to keep the momentum going in their favour.

Bangalore desperately need two points to boost its chances of playoff qualification and will also be eager to better its net run rate to get an edge over the team. Faf du Plessis and Co will come into the contest against Gujarat Titans with a defeat in their previous match.

Opting to bowl first against Punjab Kings, Bangalore failed to get early breakthroughs as Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan took their team to a blistering start. While Dhawan was cleaned up by Glenn Maxwell in the fifth over, Bairstow continued his attack on Bangalore bowlers.

After Bairstow’s departure in the 10th over, Liam Livingstone took charge of the Punjab innings showcasing his exceptional power hitting skills. Powered by Livingstone’s 42-ball 70, Punjab set a target of 210 for Bangalore.

Punjab carried the momentum in their bowling and restricted RCB to 155, registering 54 run victory.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Thursday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Bangalore vs Gujarat match as there are zero chances of precipitation during the match timings. The wind speed is expected to be around 13 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 29 to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecast to be around 74 per cent

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans(GT) Possible XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

