Mumbai Weather Update, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Today's CSK vs MI match

Defending champion Chennai Super Kings have kept their hopes of playoff qualification alive with a victory against Delhi Capitals in their last outing. The team has looked in a different rhythm since MS Dhoni was handed the captaincy baton back by Ravindra Jadeja. Making full use of Delhi’s invitation to batting first, Chennai got off to a blistering start as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Convoy posted yet another century opening stand. Convoy anchored the CSK innings with his 49-ball 87 and some last-minute heroics from Dhoni propelled the team to a mammoth 208.

The batters ensured CSK got to a comfortable total and now bowlers needed to win the game for CSK. And they did not disappoint, Delhi Capitals lost both its openers at 36 in the fourth over. While a small partnership between skipper Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh gave some hope to Delhi fans, the batters were soon trapped in Moeen Ali’s spin. Delhi Capitals was eventually bowled out for 117 in the 18th over, suppering a 91-run defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand will come into the contest with yet another defeat in the tournament. Chasing Kolkata Knight Riders’ 165, Mumbai faced yet another batting collapse and was bowled out for 113 runs in the 18th over.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday and chances of rain playing a spoilsport are scarce. The weather forecast shows zero chances of precipitation during the Chennai vs Mumbai game matches. The wind speed is expected to be around 13 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 70 per cent.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (W), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

