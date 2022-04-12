Mumbai Weather Update, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Today’s CSK vs RCB Match

Chennai Super Kings are yet to win a match in the IPL this season. The defending champions will look to change that in the next encounter against an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore. It will be treat for fans to see two legends of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, clashing once again.

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on April 12 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

With no points to their name, Chennai are at the bottom of the points table. Ravindra Jadeja’s side is looking off-color in all the facets of the game be it batting, bowling, or fielding. For the team to find the winning path, it is important for the top-order batters fire all cylinders.

Speaking of RCB, they are having a good season so far. The team is being deemed among the favorites to lift the trophy after winning three out of their four matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore are unlikely to play their full strength on Tuesday as they will be missing the services of Harshal Patel who has left the bubble due to personal reasons.

Weather report

Partly cloudy weather conditions are forecasted during the game between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The temperature on April 12, Tuesday will range from 30 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees celsius. No rain interruption is expected as the precipitation chances are just 10 percent. Humidity and wind speed can be around 54 percent and 24 km/h.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) probable playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed

