Mumbai Weather Update, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Tomorrow’s DC vs LSG match

Lucknow Super Giants registered their sixth win in IPL 2022 as they defeated Punjab Kings on Friday. After losing momentum in the middle overs despite a decent start, KL Rahul’s team finished its innings with 153 runs on the board. Punjab could get to only 133 runs in reply with only Jonny Bairstow managing to get a 30 plus score. Youngster Mohsin Khan emerged as the highest wicket-taker for Lucknow in the match by claiming 3 wickets in his four overs. The recent victory puts the Lucknow Super Giants at number three on the IPL points table.

Delhi Capitals will also come into the contest with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match. Delhi chased the 147-run target set by KKR with an over to spare. Rovman Powell’s 16-ball 33 ensured that Delhi overcame the initial challenges in the run chase. Opener David Warner emerged as the highest scorer for DC with his 26-ball 42.

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are set to have their second faceoff in the 2022 IPL at Mumbai Wankhede Stadium on May 1.

Weather Report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Delhi vs Lucknow game as there are zero chances of precipitation during the match timing. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 27 degrees to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 59 per cent.

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible Staring XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

