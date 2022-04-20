Mumbai Weather Update, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Today’s DC vs PBKS Match

Covid-19 hit Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Punjab Kings on Wednesday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 20. Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings need to win the Wednesday match to get back on track. The two teams suffered a loss in their last IPL 2022 encounter and will look toward gaining some momentum.

DC are sitting in the eighth place in the standings. They have accumulated just four points from three losses and two wins. The team suffered a 16-run loss in its last game at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It was a poor bowling performance by the franchise as they conceded a lot of runs in the death overs. RCB posted 189 runs on the scoreboard. Despite the 66-run knock by David Warner, Delhi Capitals failed to cross the line. Adding to the misery, they will be without the services of Mitchell Marsh as he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking of Punjab Kings, they are placed just above Delhi Capitals with six points. PBKS registered their third loss in the competition in their last game as they were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The team clearly missed their skipper Mayank Agarwal as they scored only 151 runs while batting first. The total wasn’t enough for the batting-friendly track of DY Patil Stadium. The Orange Army won the game within 19 overs. PBKS will hope to make a comeback as Mayank is fit for selection on Wednesday.

Weather report

Hot and humid weather conditions are expected during the encounter between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. The temperature will be around 32 degrees celsius while the humidity and wind speed can be clocked at 59 percent and 26 km/h. The chances of rain playing the spoilsport on Wednesday are negligible.

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) probable playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk)

