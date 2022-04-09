Mumbai Weather Update, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Today’s KKR vs DC Match

Rishabh Pant’s captaincy skills will be under scrutiny as Delhi Capitals (DC) prepare to face two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Former Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer is leading Kolkata’s squad during IPL 2022, making this game all the more important for the Delhi lad. To make the matters worse for the young captain, his side is struggling to click as a unit and they will come here on the back of two consecutive defeats.

Iyer, meanwhile, could not have asked for a better start to his captaincy stint with Kolkata. The Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned franchise is leading the IPL points table with six points under their belt from four games. They have won their last two games on the trot with their most recent victory coming against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI). Kolkata’s only defeat of this season came against Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last month.

Weather report

The Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday during the match between Delhi and Kolkata. The temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees celsius to 31 degrees Celsius. The wind is expected to blow at the speed of 23 km/h on the matchday while humidity will be around 69 per cent. Though the sky is expected to clear for the most part of the day, passing showers could be seen as there are 10 chances of rain.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

