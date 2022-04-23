Mumbai Weather Update, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Today’s KKR vs GT match

Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders will host Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the afternoon game on Saturday, April 23, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Gujarat Titans are sailing pretty well in the league. All the players are contributing and there is no overdependency on one player, at least it seems so.

Gujarat Titans have had five different players winning the Man of the Match award in their five wins. Due to the all-around performance, the team has taken the pole position in IPL 2022 standings with five wins and one loss.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have to improve a lot to do well. They are reeling in the bottom half of the points table and are in desperate need of a victory. Shreyas Iyer has emerged as the lone warrior with the bat and Sunil Narine is the only positive with the ball.

The team needs performances from the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, and Nitish Rana to break their three-match losing streak on Saturday.

Weather report

Sunny weather conditions are expected on Saturday during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans encounter. The temperature will be in the range of 34 degrees celsius to 37 degrees celsius. The humidity and wind speed are expected to be around 48 percent and 21 km/h. The precipitation chances are just ten percent, therefore, rain is unlikely to cause any trouble.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) probable playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Pat Cummins

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia

