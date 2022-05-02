Mumbai Weather Update, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s KKR vs RR match

Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders will play Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in the Monday, May 02, match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals are sailing pretty well in the league. Both the batters and bowlers are in a good shape as the team is placed at the third slot in the points table. It was a bad day at the office for RR in their last game against Mumbai Indians. They failed to defend 158 runs in their allotted 20 overs and lost the game by five wickets. Playing on Monday, the team will hope to get back to the winning ways to not lose confidence at this stage of the league.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have to solve major issues in their team. The team has made a lot of changes in their batting and bowling line-up but nothing has worked for them so far. They will be extremely low on confidence after losing their last five games on the trot. In their last league match, they suffered a defeat against Delhi Capitals by four wickets. Batters failed to impress as they scored only 146 runs in their 20 overs.

Weather report

Partly cloudy weather conditions are predicted on Monday for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the evening. The temperature is expected to be in the range of 34 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity and wind speed are likely to be around 70 percent and 21 km/h. The precipitation chances are nil, therefore, rain is unlikely to cause any trouble.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) probable playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer

