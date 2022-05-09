Mumbai Weather Update, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s MI vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders will aim for nothing less than a win on Monday when they go one-on-one against Mumbai Indians on Monday. It is a do-or-die situation for the two-time champions in IPL 2022 as their qualification chances are hanging by a thread.

Nothing has been working in the favor of the team lately as they have lost six out of their last seven matches. The batters have looked out of touch as they are yet to touch the 160-run mark in their last four games. Similarly, the bowlers are also struggling with their length and line.

For the team to climb up the points table from the ninth position, it is important for the players to play in sync. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Andre Russell will have to take the best form with the bat while KKR also need to add some experience to their bowling unit.

Advertisement

Adding to KKR’s misery, they will be facing Mumbai Indians on Monday who will be playing without any pressure. With two wins from ten games, MI are already out of the league. Rohit Sharma & Men are now playing for their pride and to spoil the game for the other franchises.

The team has been successful in finding some mojo in the IPL 2022 as they hammered the consistent Gujarat Titans in their last game.

Weather report

Partly cloudy weather conditions are expected on Monday during the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders fixture. The temperature will be around 33 degrees celsius. The humidity and wind speed are expected to be around 69 percent and 24 km/h. The MI vs KKR match is unlikely to get interrupted due to rain as precipitation chances are just ten percent.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) probable playing XIs:

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Baba Indrajith (wk), Aaron Finch, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here