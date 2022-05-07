Mumbai Weather Update, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for PBKS vs RR match

Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Tomorrow’s IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals: After a terrific run in the first half of Indian Premier League 2022, Rajasthan Royal’s campaign seems to have met a small roadblock. The team has faced two consecutive losses and will be eager to get back to the winning momentum with a match against Punjab Kings. Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will come into the faceoff with a convincing victory against table topper Gujarat Titans. After winning the toss at Navi Mumbai Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Hardik Pandya chose to bat first. However, the decision soon appeared to be boomeranging as Punjab took lead with wickets early on.

The failing batting lineup of Gujarat received some from Sai Sudarshan 67 off 50 balls and the team managed to get to 143 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Punjab chased the total down with four wickets remaining. While the early fall of Jonny Bairstow became a worry for the Punjab camp, the 87-run partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa got the team to a strong position. Some last-minute fireworks from Liam Livingstone in his 10-ball 30 fast-forwarded Punjab’s victory. Livingstone hit 28 of Shami’s 16th over to end the match.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Punjab vs Rajasthan game as there are zero chances of precipitation during the match time. The wind speed is expected to be around 20 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 57 per cent.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Staring XI:

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

