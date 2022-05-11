Mumbai Weather Update, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Tomorrow’s RR vs DC match

Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Tomorrow’s IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will have to win their remaining three matches to ensure a playoff berth without depending on the result of other teams. The task is surely not going to be easy for the Delhi side as it has not won two consecutive games in the tournament so far. After a comprehensive win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals faced defeat at hands of Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing.

Winning the toss, Delhi opted to bat first but the decision soon appeared to havew backfired as Chennai got off to a blistering start. Openers Devon Convoy and Ruturaj Gaikwad completed yet another century opening stand to give their team a solid start. Banking on a brilliant 49-ball 87 from Convoy and quick cameos from Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni towards the second half of its innings, Chennai propelled to a total of 208.

Delhi was then bowled out for 117 and none of the batters could go past the 25-run mark.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will come into the contest with a win against Punjab Kings. Backed by a 41-ball 68 from Yashasvi Jaiswal and a quickfire 31 odd Shimron Heymyer’s bat, Rajasthan chases the target of 190 with 6 wickets in two balls to spare.

Weather Report

The Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly cloudy and warm on Wednesday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Rajasthan vs Delhi game as there are zero chances of precipitation during the match time. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 71 percent.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

