Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Tomorrow’s IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have had a nightmare season so far. The most successful full franchise in IPL history is practically out of the playoff race of the season and is now playing to save some face. Mumbai Indians, who have played 8 matches in the tournament, are yet to register their first victory. As Mumbai faces Rajasthan Royals at Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday, Rohit Sharma and co. will be eager to gain their first two points.

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will play to strengthen their chances in the race for ply off qualification. In their last outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 26, Rajasthan made an impressive comeback after being down at 68/4 in the 10th over while batting first. A half-century by Riyan Parag propelled Rajasthan to a respectable total of 114/8 and the rest was done by the team’s bowling unit. Rajasthan bunded RCB at 115 to register its 6th victory in the season.

Rajasthan will hope to see its top order batters back in form as the team eyes the top spot on the points table

Weather Report

Navi Mumbai weather is expected to remain sunny on Saturday. The probability of rain playing a spoilsport during the RR vs MI game is very low as there are zero chances of precipitation during the match timing. The wind speed is expected to be around 9 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees to 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 25 per cent.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Staring XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Darryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

