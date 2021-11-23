>MUN vs DAD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Murshidabad Nawab and Daredevil Dakshin Dinajpur: The Murshidabad Nawabs (MUN) lock horns with the Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur in the second match of the Bengal Inter-district T20 tournament on Tuesday, November 23. The game will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal and starts at 12:30 PM (IST).

This will be the first match of the tournament for both sides and they will be keen to kick off their campaign on a winning note. The teams have relatively new and young players in their squad. Megbaran Roy, Gourav Yadav, Akash Hossain Pramanik, Ankit Chakraborty Rahul Hazra are the standout players for Murshidabad,while Pritam Basak, Provat Das, Goutam Roy, Sandip Das and Mintu Sarkar among others players to players to watch out for in the Dare Devil camp.

>Ahead of the match between Murshidabad Nawab and Daredevil Dakshin Dinajpur; here is everything you need to know:

>MUN vs DAD Telecast

There will be no telecast of the MUN vs DAD match in India.

>MUN vs DAD Live Streaming

The Murshidabad Nawab vs Daredevil Dakshin Dinajpur fixture will be streamed live on Fancode.

>MUN vs DAD Match Details

>MUN vs DAD Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Akash Hossain Pramanik

>Vice-Captain: Sandip Das

>Suggested Playing XI for MUN vs DAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Gourav Yadav

>Batters: Provat Das, Pritam Basak, Megbaran Roy, Soumya Gupta

>Allrounders: Sandip Das, Akash Hossain Pramanik, Soumik Ghosh

>Bowlers: Suman Banerjee, Goutam Roy, Rahul Hazra

>MUN vs DAD Probable XIs

>Murshidabad Nawab: Gourav Yadav, Soumya Gupta, Megbaran Roy, Akash Hossain Pramanik, Soumik Ghosh, Ankit Chakraborty, Rahul Hazra, Payel Mondal, Abhijit Pramanik, Anish Pandey, Debopriyo Ghosh

>Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur: Prantik Biswas, Pritam Basak, Provat Das, Mintu Sarkar, Sandip Das, Ankit Das, Pradunya Sarkar, Goutam Roy, Suman Banerjee, Sumit Mohanta, Samir Shil

