Murali Vijay Announces Retirement from International Cricket, Looks to Explore 'New Opportunities'

Veteran India batter Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday. The 38-year-old had represented India in 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and 9 T20Is. He amassed 3982 runs in the game’s longest format, including 12 hundreds and 15 half-centuries. He also 339 and 169 runs in ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

On Wednesday, Murali took to his social media accounts and posted a long heartfelt note, thanking each and person who remained involved in his journey in international cricket, since his debut against Australia in 2008.

“Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. Advertisement My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. RELATED NEWS 'Might be Your Last Test Series': Murali Vijay Recalls Sehwag's Words From Turning Point of His Career

'Whatever Virender Sehwag Got in His Life, I Didn't': Former India Opener Feels He Wasn't Backed Enough I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association(TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar. To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality. To cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments spent with you all and your support has always been a source of motivation for me. Lastly, I would like to thank my family & friends for their unconditional love and support throughout my career. They have been my backbone and without them, would not have been able to achieve what have today I am excited to announce that will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where will also continue to participate in the sport that love and challenge myself in new and different environments believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and look forward to this new chapter in My life wish all my former teammates and the Indian cricket team all the best for their future endeavours Thank you for all the memories, Love to All More to Life"

Vijay last played for India in the Perth Test during the 2018 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Though it was the first-ever Test series win for India Down Under, the Tamil Nadu batter didn’t have a great time. In four innings, Vijay could score just 49 runs, averaging 12.25.

Vijay’s last appearance in white-ball for India was during the 2015 Zimbabwe tour.

The right-hand batter has also been a prolific figure in the Indian Premier League, having represented Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He has played over 100 games in the league, scoring 2619 runs including 2 tons and 13 fifties.

