Former India batter Murali Vijay’s reported hesitancy towards being inoculation against covid-19 has meant he has stayed away from professional cricket with Tamil Nadu selectors not even considering his name for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Vijay hasn’t played competitive cricket since September 2020 when he turned out for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

>ALSO READ: Six Curious Selection Calls by Chetan Sharma-led Committee

According to a report in The Times of India, the 37-year-old isn’t keen on remaining inside the bubble which is part of BCCI’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for prevention against covid-19.

“It is his personal decision. He is hesitant to take the vaccine. The BCCI SOPs say that a player needs to be inside the bubble for a week before a tournament starts and then as long as he is with the team. But Vijay is not too keen on it. So the Tamil Nadu selectors haven’t considered him for selection," TOI quoted a source as saying.

Advertisement

The daily further quoted the source as saying that Vijay didn’t even make the cut for the probables. However, even if he changes his mind now and agrees to take the vaccine, the top-order batter will then have to prove his fitness and form before being selected for his state team again.

>ALSO READ: ‘To Focus on His Batting, Kohli May Give up Captaincy in Other Formats’

“The selectors have not even discussed about him in the selection meeting and he didn’t even make it to the Tamil Nadu list of probables picked before the domestic season. So even if he is ready to take the vaccine and wants to make a comeback, it will be a long road for him because he won’t be picked immediately. He has to prove his fitness and needs to have a few matches under his belt to be selected for Tamil Nadu again," the source was quoted as saying.

Vijay was set for his competitive return through the Tamil Nadu Premier League earlier this year but pulled out later.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here