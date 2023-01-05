'Must Provide Psychological Support': Olympic Gold Medallist Praises BCCI For Looking After Rishabh Pant

India cricketer Rishabh Pant was airlifted to Mumbai from Dehradun and is will undergo surgery for ligament tears in his knee and ankle he sustained during an accident last week. Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has praised BCCI for the manner in which they have provided backed Pant but has suggested that the cricketer must also receive psychological support as part of the treatment.

Pant was driving to his home in Roorkee when early Friday morning his car collided with a divider on Delhi=Dehradun highway. He was fortunately pulled out of his care in time before it caught fire with the wicketkeeper-batter escaping life threatening injuries.

“Wonderful that the board is looking after Rishabh’s recovery. Must also provide psychological support as part of the healing and recovery process!" Bindra, who became India’s first ever individual Olympic gold medallist in 2008, tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah approved an air ambulance for the 25-year-old Pant who after receiving emergency care in a local healthcare facility was shifted to Dehradun’s Max hospital on December 30.

“He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital," Shah said in a statement.

“Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

“The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," he added.

Pant sustained cuts on his forehead, bruised his back aside from injuries on his knee and ankle. As of now, it’s difficult to put a timeline on his full recovery but he’s certain to miss a major chunk of first half of 2022 including the home Test series against Australia and IPL 2023.

