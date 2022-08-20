MW vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Mysore Warriors and Bengaluru Blasters: Mysore Warriors will be eager to extend their winning streak to three when they will lock horns with Bengaluru Blasters. Both the teams have been brilliant in the league so far.

Mysore Warriors are currently on a two-match winning streak. They won a nail-biting thriller in their last game against the Hubli Tigers by two runs. The 21-year-old Vidyadhar Patil was the star of the match as he picked four wickets when the Warriors were defending 145 runs in 20 overs. With five wins and three losses, the team is third in the points table.

Bengaluru Blasters also have the same number of points as Mysore Warriors. However, a better run rate has placed Blasters at the top of the table. They succumbed to a poor batting performance in their last game against Gulbarga Mystics. Batting in the first innings, Blasters scored only 144 runs. Mystics chased the score within 18 overs to record a win by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Mysore Warriors and Bengaluru Blasters, here is everything you need to know:

MW vs BB Telecast

Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

MW vs BB Live Streaming

Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MW vs BB Match Details

MW vs BB match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium at 07:00 PM IST on August 20, Saturday.

MW vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shreyas Gopal

Vice-Captain - Mayank Agarwal

Suggested Playing XI for MW vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nihal Ullal

Batters: Aditya Goyal, Aneesh KV, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Pavan Deshpande, Shubhang Hegde, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers: Ronit More, Vidyadhar Patil, Rishi Bopanna

MW vs BB Probable XIs:

Mysore Warriors: Aditya Goyal, Nihal Ullal(w), Nitin Bhille, Pavan Deshpande, Karun Nair(c), Shubhang Hegde, Bharath Dhuri, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Shreyas Gopal, Shivraj S

Bengaluru Blasters: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Aneesh KV, Shivkumar Rakshith(w), Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Kumar LR, Ronit More, Pradeep T, Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith

