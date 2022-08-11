MW vs GMY Dream11 Team Prediction: Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match, August 11, Mysore, 7:00 pm IST

MW vs GMY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 11) Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Mysore Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics: The Mysore Warriors will be in action on Thursday, August 11, against the Gulbarga Mystics. The exciting fixture will unfold at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore. Tune in at 7:00 pm IST to catch all the live action.

Mysore Warriors have not put a foot wrong so far in the tournament. The Karun Nair-led team has been ascendant and will be on the hunt for another win on Thursday. Warriors secured a resounding 10-wicket victory in their last fixture against the Hubli Tigers. The skipper led from the front and scored a magisterial knock of 94 runs off just 51 deliveries. Warriors are a well-drilled unit with some fine talent like Naga Bharath and Aditya Goyal in their arsenal.

On the contrary, the Gulbarga Mystics had to face a thumping defeat at the hands of Bengaluru Blasters. Mystics will want to leave the defeat behind and stage a comeback against the Warriors. Captain Manish Pandey has been playing pretty much like an anchor to save the innings for the Mystics. The rest of the batters need to pull up their socks before it’s too late. Opener Devdutt Padikkal’s form has been out of sorts and will be a big concern for the Mystics.

In an intriguing encounter, will the Warriors battle their way to glory or will the Mystics work their magic to secure a much-needed victory? Let’s find out on Thursday!

Ahead of the match between Mysore Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics; here is everything you need to know:

MW vs GMY Telecast

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Mysore Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics will not be telecast in India.

MW vs GMY Live Streaming

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Mysore Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MW vs GMY Match Details

The MW vs GMY match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore on Thursday, August 11, at 7:00 pm IST.

MW vs GMY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal

Vice-Captain: Karun Nair

Suggested Playing XI for MW vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nihal Ullal, Kruthik Krishna

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair

All-rounders: Ritesh Bhatkal, Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers: Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aditya Goyal, Lochan Appanna

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Possible Starting XI:

Mysore Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Karun Nair (c), Nihal Ullal (wk), Naga Bharath, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, S Shivaraj, Shubhang Hegde, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Lochan Appanna, Aditya Goyal

Gulbarga Mystics Predicted Starting Line-up: CA Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (c), Kruthik Krishna (wk), KL Shrijith, Mohith BA, Manoj Bhandage, Ritesh Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa

