MW vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Mysore Warriors and Hubli Tigers: In the seventh match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Mysore Warriors will be crossing swords with Hubli Tigers. Mysore will be aiming for a comeback as they lost their last league match.

Mysore Warriors were beaten by Mangalore United in their most recent game by eight runs. The team could score only 63 runs in their 7.5 overs before the match was interrupted due to rain. Meanwhile, the Warriors’ opening game was against Shivamogga Strikers and they won that match by 69 runs. With two points, the team is third in the points table.

Speaking of Hubli Tigers, they are heading into the Wednesday match after defeating Bengaluru Blasters by four wickets. It was a solid batting performance by the side as they recorded a score of 139 runs after batting for 15.5 overs. Tigers are occupying fourth place in the standings.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Mysore Warriors and Hubli Tigers, here is everything you need to know:

MW vs HT Telecast

Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers game will not be telecast in India

MW vs HT Live Streaming

The MW vs HT fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

MW vs HT Match Details

Mysore Warriors and Hubli Tigers will play against each other at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore at 03:00 PM IST on August 10, Wednesday.

MW vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shreyas Gopal

Vice-Captain - Liyan Khan

Suggested Playing XI for MW vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nihal Ullal

Advertisement

Batters: Shishir Bhavane, Liyan Khan, Karun Nair

All-rounders: Tushar Singh, Shubhang Hegde, Shreyas Gopal, Pavan Deshpande

Bowlers: Vidyadhar Patil, V Koushik, Abhimanyu Mithun

MW vs HT Probable XIs:

Mysore Warriors: Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal (wk), Karun Nair (c), Naga Bharath, Pavan Deshpande, Shubhang Hegde, Aditya Goyal, Lochan Appanna, Shreyas Gopal, Shivraj S

Hubli Tigers: Rohan Naveen, Liyan Khan, Tushar Singh, Shishir Bhavane, BU Shiva Kumar, Anand Doddamani, Abhimanyu Mithun (c), V Koushik, Zahoor Farooqi, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Naveen MG

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here