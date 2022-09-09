'My 60s Became Failures, Quite Shocking For Me,' Says Virat Kohli After Scoring a Ton

Virat Kohli achieved the milestone of 71st international century against Afghanistan in a dead rubber match on Thursday (September 7). While both the teams have been knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022 but Kohli made sure to end it on a very positive note.

After achieving the glory, Kohli mentioned that he surprised himself after scoring his maiden T20I century but he was more surprised of how some people deemed his 60s as “failures".

In the post-match ceremony, he said, “It was just about enjoying the game, understanding the game and what God blessed you with. Today was the build of the last few games, I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself. What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn’t seem to be enough.

“I can’t really pinpoint anything to anyone as I said God has blessed me with good things in the past and that’s why I am in this position where these things can be spoken about."

Kohli was named Player of the Match for his power-hitting show, where he credited his success to his better half Anushka Sharma, who he mentioned was the constant motivation for him through his tough times.

“I mentioned one special person - Anushka - who stood by me through these tough times and I mentioned her as she has seen the absolute raw side of me throughout all these months. She was the one putting things in perspective for me, kept giving me the right kind of guidance, vision moving forward and I came back into the system as relaxed person.

The former skipper also lauded the support he received from the dressing room that gave him space to bat freely.

“The team environment have had great communication with me, kept me relaxed and kept my perspective right. When I came back there was not much information coming my way, they just said bat and it was matter of getting into the space of enjoyment," he further said.

The right-hand batter displayed pure class as he smashed shots all around the park, including 12 boundaries and six maximums. He reached the triple digit mark in just 53 balls and remained unbeaten at 122 off just 61 balls.

Kohli ended his century drought after more than 100 days but along with it he also smashed a record as he toppled Rohit Sharma to become the Indian batter with highest individual score in T20Is.

Kohli stitched an impressive 119-run opening partnership with KL Rahul that helped India to register a gigantic 212/2 on the board after they were invited to bat first. In response, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismantled the Afghanistan batters as they could only manage 111/8 in 20 overs. As a result, India won the match by 101 runs.

