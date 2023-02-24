'My Aggression Comes Through…': Babar Azam Reacts After a Tense Battle With Mohammad Amir in PSL 2023

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has gotten off to a flying start. Besides thrilling finishes, there have been plenty of fiery exchanges between players.

The clash between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and fast bowler Mohammad Amir last week emerged as one of the most intriguing battles of the tournament so far.

Babar and Amir locked horns during the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings on February 14.

In the sixth over of Peshawar Zalmi’s innings, Amir had bowled a poor delivery down the leg side, which Babar glanced away to the boundary. The Peshawar captain had also smacked a scintillating boundary against Amir in the first over.

And tempers were running high. When Babar played a defensive shot towards Amir on the next ball, the pacer vented his frustration by hurling the ball back in batter’s direction.

Now, Babar has opened up about that heated exchange on the field. While speaking to Cricket Pakistan, the 28-year-old said it did not affect his focus.

“On the field it’s the game of bat and ball. And you always try to put your best foot forward. I try to only focus on my batting, not on other things that can divert my attention, because then, it affects me. The more simple I keep it, the better it is for me. I don’t think I reacted in any way that time, I kept it quite simple. You can show aggression, mine comes through batting," Babar was quoted as saying.

Amir had also reacted to the incident in an interview to the same publication.

The 30-year-old said, “It was a heat of the moment thing and it was nothing personal against Babar. Bowlers should show aggression on the field, to get the best out of them. I was under pressure in the game, which is the beauty of this league. It helps you get better."

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings are scheduled to face-off in a fixture of the PSL on March 1.

