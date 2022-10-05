'My Goal is 2023 World Cup,' Says Shikhar Dhawan Before Facing South Africa in ODI Series

India will take on South Africa under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan in the three-match ODI series starting from October 6 (Thursday). Before the series, Dhawan looked confident about his young team and said that his focus is only the 2023 World Cup.

“The team is very good and with this team we played in West Indies and Zimbabwe. Most of the players are the same, there are one or two new players. We share a good tuning. The new boys have brought in new energy. They have been doing well in the last few series," said Dhawan.

He further said that his personal goal is to remain fit for ODI World Cup as he looks forward to play that important tournament in India.

Advertisement

“My goal currently is 2023 World Cup. I just want to keep myself fit and be in a good state of mind to be in fray," he said.

In the last two years, Dhawan has been India’s most consistent ODI batter and has been a crucial part of many wins secured by the team. He has had a solid career, amassing 2315, 6647 and 1759 runs in 34 Test, 158 ODI and 68 T20 matches respectively.

“I feel very blessed I had a beautiful career. I am really grateful. Whenever possible I pass on my knowledge to youngsters. Now there is new responsibility on me but I see opportunity in challenges and I enjoy it," the left-handed opener said on the eve of the series opener.

He was recently seen doing captaincy of the ODI team in Sri Lanka and West Indies and then he handled the vice-captain’s role in Zimbabwe. He will be taking the leadership responsibility once again in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. So far, he has been quite successful as a captain and he himself said that he enjoys taking the leadership responsibility.

Advertisement

“I try to give them such an environment where they can be themselves and open up. Thy can then communicate much better. I try to keep a happy, light environment and side by side I also share my experiences and even I learn a lot from them."

ALSO READ | IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma Owns Bizarre Batting Record After His 2-ball Duck in Indore

The Indian ODI team will take on the Proteas in Lucknow on Thursday (Oct 6) where there is prediction of rain. While talking about the weather forecast, Dhawan said,

Advertisement

“Rain is not in our control but the good thing is that the drainage system of this ground is very good. We are very hopeful the match will happen tomorrow. We have done our preparation and the boys are in good state of mind."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here