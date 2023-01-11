Home » Cricket Home » News » 'My Heartbeat Is 2': Virat Kohli Shares Cute Photo With Daughter Vamika On Her Birthday

'My Heartbeat Is 2': Virat Kohli Shares Cute Photo With Daughter Vamika On Her Birthday

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl in 2021. Kohli had travelled to Australia ahead of his child’s birth

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 20:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika (Photo Instagrammed by Virat Kohli)
Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika (Photo Instagrammed by Virat Kohli)

Star India batter Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note on Instagram to mark his daughter Vamika’s second birthday. The former Indian skipper shared an adorable photo of himself along with Vamika.

“My heartbeat is 2," read the caption. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl in 2021. Kohli had travelled to Australia ahead of his child’s birth.

ALSO READ| Mickey Arthur Rejects Offer to Return as Pakistan Head Coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) eventually granted him paternity leave and Kohli returned to India after leading his side in the opening Test against the Aussies. Kohli’s latest Instagram post went viral in no time as fans and followers expressed their love in the comments section.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

A certain social media user expressed his feelings wholeheartedly and commented, “Cutest photo on internet today."

Another person voiced a similar opinion and wrote, “Happy birthday Vamika, the most-awaited post."One Instagram user lauded the talismanic Indian batter and wrote, “And my heartbeat is Virat Kohli."

Another person branded Virat Kohli as the King and commented, “King with his little princess, happy birthday Vamika."

Vamika’s mother, Anushka Sharma, also posted a heartwarming post to mark the little munchkin’s second birthday. The actress shared an endearing photo of herself and her daughter on Instagram. “Two years ago my heart grew wide open," read the caption.

Advertisement

A day before Vamika’s birthday, Virat Kohli showcased sensational batting to notch his 45th ODI ton against Sri Lanka. Kohli pulled off a fine knock of 87-ball 113 to guide India to a convincing 67-run triumph over the reigning Asia Cup champions at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The 34-year-old’s scintillating knock comprised 12 boundaries and a solitary six.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Prashant Chopra Ton Helps Himachal Pradesh Take First-innings Lead Over Odisha

Advertisement

Virat Kohli had reached the three-digit mark after facing just 80 deliveries and with this, the former India skipper surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to set a historic feat. Kohli currently has nine centuries under his belt against Sri Lanka. And this is the most number of centuries claimed by an Indian cricketer against Sri Lanka. Kohli, in the first ODI, also emerged as the fastest batter to notch 12,500. He achieved this feat after featuring in 57 innings. Kohli now has 73 centuries across all three formats of the game.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

first published: January 11, 2023, 20:59 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 20:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Nia Sharma Looks Ravishing In Racy Black Cutout Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Swimwear Moments