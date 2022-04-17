'My Main Man': Hardik Pandya Shares Picture With MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2022 Clash

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya shares a special bond with the Chennai Super Kings superstar MS Dhoni and the allrounder again showed his reverence for the wicketkeeper-batter by sharing a picture of the two together ahead of tonight’s IPL 2022 clash between the two sides. While Pandya will be leading GT, Dhoni will be turning out as a senior cricketer having stepped down from the captaincy right before the start of the season and handing over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja.

Pandya shared a a couple of pictures with Dhoni on Instagram, captioning it “My main man" with the duo flashing their picture-perfect smiles.

GT and CSK have had contrasting start to the season. With four wins and one loss from five matches, GT, who are playing in their maiden IPL season, have occupied the top spot in an impressive campaign so far.

On the other hand, CSK lost their first four matches in what is their worst ever start to a season. However, they have snapped the losing streak with a confidence-boosting win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. They are ninth in the points table - just a rung above fellow strugglers Mumbai Indians who have lost all six of their matches so far.

Pandya has been in impressive form for his franchise having scored 228 runs from five innings so far - the third most in the season (at the time of publishing). He scored 87 not out against Rajasthan Royals in GT’s last match, an innings that turned out to be a game-changing performance.

Pandya wasn’t retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction and was later drafted by GT for a whopping Rs 15 crore. And so far he has given a decent account of himself as a captain with few experts even claiming he could be a strong contender to lead India in white-ball cricket.

