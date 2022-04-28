'My Mind is Not Working': MS Dhoni Stumps CSK Teammate Dwayne Bravo With Hilarious One-liners

Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2022 campaign has began on a horrid note as they lost their first four games of the season. Under a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja, CSK are currently at ninth spot in the standings after managing just two wins out of the eight matches they’ve played so far.

Their performance on the field may have been poor but the close bond of the Chennai players still seem to be very much alive in the dressing room. The healthy atmosphere among the CSK squad was visible thanks to a video posted by the franchise on their Instagram account.

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and batter Ruturaj Gaikwad were seen reacting to photos from the field. While talking about a photo in which Bravo is seen explaining something to Dhoni quipped, “Bravo is saying that my mind is not working, which is half the time."

The wicketkeeper-batter further revealed that he never told Bravo anything about bowling. “More often than not I tell him to bowl whatever you want, but don’t bowl this variation," he said.

Dhoni’s hilarious comments did not stop there. While reacting to his own image on the field, Dhoni said, “This is when Bravo gets hit and I am thinking should I give him the gloves and start bowling because I can’t really bowl worse than that."

In the ongoing season of the IPL, CSK secured their first victory in their fifth match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batting first, Chennai had posted a mammoth total of 216 runs in 20 overs. Veteran batter Robin Uthappa (88 runs off 50 balls) and all-rounder Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46 balls) helped their side in reaching the huge total.

In reply, Bangalore were kept to 193 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

In their last match against Punjab Kings, the Ravindra Jadeja-led side were pretty close to victory but eventually the defending champions had to suffer an 11-run defeat. Batting first, Punjab posted a total of 187 runs losing four wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Ambati Rayudu’s (78 off 39 balls) brilliant knock almost earned a victory for his side but eventually CSK fell short.

