Jasprit Bumrah was first spotted by former India coach John Wright during a domestic T20 match between Gujarat and Mumbai in 2013. So impressed was he, that the former India coach, who was scouting for Mumbai Indians, wanted to draft Bumrah right away. As it turned out, Bumrah gave his nod and he played the IPL that very same year. Eventually, his consistent performances brought him into the limelight and paved the way for his selection in the national team.

He subsequently made his India debut on 2016 Australia tour and since then hasn’t looked back becoming the pace spearhead for Team India. In his six-year-long career, he has already accounted for more than 300 international wickets. It was on Thursday, that the news broke that he has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022, however, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has clarified that the 28-year-old is still very much in the plans and the BCCI will take a final call closer to Team India’s departure on October 6.

In a way, this is a microcosm of his topsy turvy life he had led up to this point. He and his family were doing quite well till his father was alive. Then he, unfortunately, passed away which meant they were in for some hard times. Although his mother worked hard and made sure they survive, Bumrah also became a star himself and life took off suddenly.

Since life was full of ups and downs, Bumrah’s mother, who was a principal at a primary school, wanted her ward to be proficient in English. Better English would have surely meant a better or stable profession. Interestingly, cricket was not her top priority.

Recalling the old memories, the 28-year-old, however, clarified that there was no pressure on him to become a Doctor or an Engineer at any point.

“I was very clear about what I wanted to do. My family was not able to understand that playing cricket professionally was a viable career path because my family was academically inclined, but it was always about cricket for me," he told GQ in an exclusive interview.

“My mother was never firm in saying to me, ‘This is what you have to do’, but she did want me to have a career that would give me security. But that’s about it. She did not force anything on me, never told me I had to become a doctor or ¬engineer," he added.

