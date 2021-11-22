'My Running Days Are Over': Here's Why Fans Are Commenting 'Get Well Soon' On Shoaib Akhtar's Latest Tweet

Former Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar will soon undergo a knee replacement surgery in Australia. One of the fastest bowlers of his time, Shoaib was often dogged by injuries. A couple of years ago, he had a knee reconstruction surgery and now, he is set to go under the knife once again.

On Sunday, the former cricketer took to Twitter and confirmed the development by sharing a picture of himself following what looked like a session of physical activity.

“My running days are over as am leaving for total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon," the 46-year-old tweeted. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ also posted the same on his Instagram account.

Responding to Akhtar’s post, his fans wished him a speedy recover and commented, ‘get well soon’.

Akhtar, who is considered the world’s fastest bowler of all time and nicknamed ‘Rawalpindi Express’, retired from all forms of cricket in 2011. He is now analysing various cricketing events on his YouTube channel. He played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan in which he scalped 178 and 247 wickets respectively. He also took 19 T20I wickets in 15 appearances.

Akhtar played his last international game, an ODI, against New Zealand in 2011, in which he bagged one wicket. Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest ball at 161.3 kph.

(With PTI Inputs)

