N Jagadeesan Leads The List of Top-10 Highest Individual Scores in List A Cricket

Tamil Nadu opener N Jagadeesan registered his name in history books on Monday (November 21) as he stamped a new record to his name for the highest ever individual score in List A history. Jagadeesan smashed an impressive 77-ball century against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 and then further went on to become the first ever cricketer to record five List A centuries in a row.

Earlier, three batters had four centuries in a row - Kumar Sangakkara in 2014-15, Alviro Petersen in 2015-16 and Devdutt Padikkal in 2020-21.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: N Jagadeesan Blasts 277 to Break The Record For Highest Individual Score in List A History

In his mammoth innings of 227 off 141, Jagadeesan smashed 25 fours and 15 sixes. He fell 23 runs short in becoming the first player in history to score a triple-century in a one-day game as he was dismissed in the 42nd over. However, he has made his presence felt in the cricketing world by surpassing Alistair Brown in the list of players with highest individual scores.

Here’s a look at top 10 batters with the highest individual total in List A

Player Runs Balls Team Opposition Date N Jagadeesan 277 141 Tamil Nadu Arunachal Pradesh 21 Nov 2022 Alistair Brown 268 160 Surrey Glamorgan 19 June 2002 Rohit Sharma 264 173 India Sri Lanka 13 Nov 2014 D’Arcy Short 257 148 West Australia Queensland 28 September 2018 Shikhar Dhawan 248 150 India A South Africa A 12 August 2013 Martin Guptill 237* 163 New Zealand West Indies 21 March 2015 Travis Head 230 127 South Australia Queensland 13 October 2021 Ben Dunk 229* 157 Tasmania Queensland 18 October 2014 Prithvi Shaw 227* 152 Mumbai Puducherry 25 February 2021 Graeme Pollock 222* - East Province Border 19 October 1974

Jagadeesan took 114 balls to reach the 200 run-mark, the joint-fastest in men’s List A cricket as Travis Head also took 114 balls for his double ton.

Jagadeesan’s strike rate was also phenomenal during this record breaking innings. He played at a strike rate of 196.45, which is the highest for any double hundred in men’s List A cricket. The previous highest was 181.1 by Travis Head. Apart from these two batters, none in the complete list of players with double-centuries in this format have a strike-rate of more than 175.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Breaks England’s Record, Becomes First Team to Score 500 Runs in List A History

The record of highest individual score by an Indian batter was kept safe with Rohit Sharma since 2014, but Jagadeesan has now surpassed him and occupied the top rank after today’s feat.

Jagadeesan’s team, Tamil Nadu also became the first team in List A history to cross the 500-mark in an innings. They registered 506/2 in 50 overs against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy at Bengaluru.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here